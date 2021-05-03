Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Raised to $160.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMCL. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Omnicell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.