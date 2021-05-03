Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCY opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $161.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.75.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

