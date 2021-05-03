ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.680-3.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on OGS. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.50.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.66 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.