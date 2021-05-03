OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,172 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

HOLI opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $195.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.