OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Global Payments by 21.0% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.2% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $41,054,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $214.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

