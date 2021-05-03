OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,132,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 122,452 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 964,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 61,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

