OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on May 13th

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

OneMain has a payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OneMain to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

NYSE:OMF opened at $56.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. OneMain has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

