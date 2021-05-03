OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Up 6.8% After Analyst Upgrade

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $68.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. OneWater Marine traded as high as $55.42 and last traded at $54.69. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 87,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ONEW. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

