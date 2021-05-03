Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.45

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.45 and last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 3147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.11.

ONEXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Onex from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

Get Onex alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.