Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Onto reported strong first-quarter 2021 results, with both the top line and the bottom line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Backed by solid order trends, the company registered record quarterly revenues and remains well poised to continue this momentum on multiple secular growth drivers. Healthy traction in 5G, increased adoption of optical metrology solutions and advanced packaging markets drive Onto Innovation despite COVID-19-related woes. The company has offered a bullish guidance for the second quarter. However, intense competition in the international market and high concentration risks are expected to weigh on its margins. Further, an extensive international footprint makes it susceptible to macroeconomic challenges. A slowdown in production due to the pandemic is expected to impair its operations in China and Taiwan.”

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

ONTO traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $69.83. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -367.53 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.64.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 5.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 509,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,954 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.