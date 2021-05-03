Ontology Gas (ONG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.29 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $263.04 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00073165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.98 or 0.00896374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,636.58 or 0.09754246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00099313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00047351 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,462,170 coins. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

