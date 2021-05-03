OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OPBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OP Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 76,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

