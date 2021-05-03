Opium Price Reaches $6.11 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $6.11 or 0.00010555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Opium has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Opium has a market cap of $25.44 million and approximately $93.66 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00276552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.04 or 0.01146659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.63 or 0.00715978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,914.43 or 1.00005913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.