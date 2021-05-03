Oppenheimer Boosts Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $205.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $189.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,252,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

