Oppenheimer Comments on CryoLife, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CryoLife in a report issued on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CryoLife’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get CryoLife alerts:

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $29.18 on Monday. CryoLife has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CryoLife by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 601,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CryoLife by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 126,960 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in CryoLife by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the fourth quarter valued at $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.