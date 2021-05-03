Oppenheimer Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $450.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $405.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $429.68.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $422.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.03. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $7,158,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.