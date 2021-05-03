OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,982 shares during the period. OptimizeRx accounts for approximately 3.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,874. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $843.88 million, a PE ratio of -132.79 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.