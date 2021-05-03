OptiNose (OPTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect OptiNose to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105 in the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.