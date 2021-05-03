Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.8% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $957,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 157,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 221,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $75.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

