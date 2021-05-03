Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. TIAA FSB increased its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $76.54. 273,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,485,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

