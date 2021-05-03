Orca Investment Management LLC Has $371,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Orca Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,668,000 after buying an additional 183,224 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after acquiring an additional 145,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $13,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.13. 4,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $127.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

