Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 598 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after purchasing an additional 262,517 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,561,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $48.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $69,463.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,616.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,516 shares of company stock valued at $954,402 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

