Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,172,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 904,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 8,724.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 877,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $10,272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFFN stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

