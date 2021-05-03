Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 700 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

