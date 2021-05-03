Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

ARI opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.10%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

