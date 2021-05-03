Orion Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $350.30 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $350.30 million and approximately $29.38 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.58 or 0.00028565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00071635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00073834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.31 or 0.00899710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,649.31 or 0.09731343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00099103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00046589 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,124,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

