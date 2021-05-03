Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $124.43 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

