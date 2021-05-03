Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $135.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.24.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC stock opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Owens Corning by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after buying an additional 98,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.