Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORCC stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 25,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $366,467.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,645,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $1,454,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,024,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,103,763 shares of company stock valued at $15,821,754 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

