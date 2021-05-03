Oxen Market Capitalization Reaches $107.30 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Oxen has a market cap of $107.30 million and $481,798.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,874.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.95 or 0.05259579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.17 or 0.01726445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.83 or 0.00471410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.06 or 0.00722363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.00584507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00078362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.66 or 0.00427927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,032,443 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

