Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $1.89 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Oxen has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $102.38 million and approximately $579,727.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00003413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,501.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.70 or 0.05826378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.43 or 0.00501663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $960.81 or 0.01731164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.60 or 0.00710984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.43 or 0.00629584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00092382 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.52 or 0.00422555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,043,332 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.