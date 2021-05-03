Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 4.7%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.45. Approximately 32,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,448,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 229,127 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $8,968,030.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 894,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 894,783 shares of company stock valued at $35,809,462 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

