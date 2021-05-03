Palomar (PLMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. On average, analysts expect Palomar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $70.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $1,374,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $664,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,300 shares of company stock worth $5,894,629 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

