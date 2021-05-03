Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Amphenol stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.