Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

