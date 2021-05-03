Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $552.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.14 and a 52-week high of $553.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.