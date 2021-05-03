Parallel Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 179.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 111,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,125,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $83.97.

