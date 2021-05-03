Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $97.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.26.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

