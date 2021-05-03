Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $49,601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after buying an additional 2,387,994 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $39,335,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,211,000 after buying an additional 1,590,491 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

PK opened at $22.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

