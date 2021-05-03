Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $340.00 at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PH. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.50.

Shares of PH opened at $313.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.97 and a 200 day moving average of $278.21. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

