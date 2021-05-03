Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,153 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.20. 51,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average of $115.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

