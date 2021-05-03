Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,593. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.52 and its 200-day moving average is $241.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.68.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

