Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,130 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.72. 197,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,485,403. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $221.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.