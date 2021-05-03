Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.02 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $194,238,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,709,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.77. The stock had a trading volume of 62,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,579. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

