Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 1,936 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.92. 28,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

