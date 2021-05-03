Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

LMT stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $382.00. 8,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,548. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

