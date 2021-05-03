Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Raised to $104.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $89.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $37,587.81. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,419 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,100.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,752 shares of company stock worth $15,310,228. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

