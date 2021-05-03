Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will post sales of $54.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.60 million to $55.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $238.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.20 million to $240.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $271.53 million, with estimates ranging from $266.60 million to $275.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paya.

PAYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

PAYA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 63,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59. Paya has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.14 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $47,869,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $8,303,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $21,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $28,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

