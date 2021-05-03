Payfair (PFR) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 78.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Payfair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Payfair has a market capitalization of $23,388.50 and $3.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Payfair has traded 138.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00071810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.04 or 0.00891598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,648.22 or 0.09758815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00099707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Payfair Coin Profile

PFR is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 coins and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 coins. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Payfair

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

