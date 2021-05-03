PCHAIN Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00070229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00073031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $514.69 or 0.00893076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,526.10 or 0.09588810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00047110 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

